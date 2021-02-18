Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

