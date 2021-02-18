Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

