Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,544. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $3,667,240. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.