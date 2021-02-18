Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.26. 17,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

