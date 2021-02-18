Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

WYNN traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 54,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

