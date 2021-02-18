Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Insider Richard Gillingwater Acquires 500 Shares

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,366 ($43.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,104.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,705.01. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,821.30 ($62.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

Get Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.