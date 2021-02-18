Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DMO stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,379. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

