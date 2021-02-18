Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,064. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

