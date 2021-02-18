Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,352. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.