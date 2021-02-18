Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

