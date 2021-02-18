West Branch Capital LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 508,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.