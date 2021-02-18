West Branch Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

