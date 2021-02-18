West Branch Capital LLC Invests $572,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.84. 221,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.