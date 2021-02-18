West Branch Capital LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.03. 42,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

