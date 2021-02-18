West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $11.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,519. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,127.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,934.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

