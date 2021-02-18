West Branch Capital LLC Buys 121 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

