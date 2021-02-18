Wells Fargo & Company Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $525.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.29.

TWLO stock opened at $411.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.32. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total value of $2,020,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,942 shares of company stock worth $58,646,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

