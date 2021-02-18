Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 292,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.