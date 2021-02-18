Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 30458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on WB shares. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.
The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $260,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.