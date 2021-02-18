Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 30458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on WB shares. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $260,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.