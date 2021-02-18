Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneMain (OMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneMain (NYSE: OMF) recently:

2/13/2021 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

2/10/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $60.00.

2/10/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $62.00.

1/21/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/19/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

1/5/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Shares of OMF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 22,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,356. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.67%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

