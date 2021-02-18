Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/10/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

2/1/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

1/26/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Corsair Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

CRSR opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.66. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

