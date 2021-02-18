Wedbush Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.76.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $302.16 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

