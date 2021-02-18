Wedbush Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $360.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.76.
Shares of WIX stock opened at $302.16 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.