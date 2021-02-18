Wedbush Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

