Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $122.51 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 433,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 879.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,584 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

