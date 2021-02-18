Waters Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average of $231.53. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

