Washington Trust Bank Makes New $222,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

