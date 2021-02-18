Washington Trust Bank Has $405,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $253.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

