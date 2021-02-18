Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 5,707 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

