Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 15.2%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) traded down 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.35. 4,436,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 834,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

