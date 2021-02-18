Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 15.2%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) traded down 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.35. 4,436,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 834,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.
About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
