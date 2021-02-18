Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $3.25 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 115,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,531. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

