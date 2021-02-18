Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 220.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.28. 186,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $13,553,186. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

