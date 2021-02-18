Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,191.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,894 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 56,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

