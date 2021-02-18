Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Tower by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.43. 8,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

