Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FirstService by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FirstService by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,554. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

