Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,892,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,809,323 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,867,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

