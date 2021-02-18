Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 8,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,320. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

