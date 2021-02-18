Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

