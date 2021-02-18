Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.80-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

