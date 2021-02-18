Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.88. 622,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,404. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

