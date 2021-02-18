Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.
Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.88. 622,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,404. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.