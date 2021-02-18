Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

