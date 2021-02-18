Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

IID opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

