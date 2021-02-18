Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post $316.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.53 million. Vonage reported sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

VG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 282,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.