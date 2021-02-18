VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.33. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 76,957 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.