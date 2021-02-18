Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

VPG traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,373. The stock has a market cap of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

