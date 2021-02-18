Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 56,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.