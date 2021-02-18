Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Grupo Santander

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

