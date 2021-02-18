Vid (VI) Price Up 169.5% Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $199,243.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded 169.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00379489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00424707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00174747 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,048 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

