VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

