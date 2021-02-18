Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of PCSB Financial worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

