Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,946 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

